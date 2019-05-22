Redmond has been suspended for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the league's PED policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Redmond played with both a torn labrum and a hamstring injury during the 2018 season. Regardless of the exact reason for his suspension, he started 15 games on the offensive line for the Bengals last year and his absence is not good news for a roster that already ranked among the league's worst.