Redmond suffered an elbow injury in pregame warmups and was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

As evidenced by this news, Redmond was on track for the game, but suffered a setback. In his stead, John Jerry, Billy Price and Michael Jordan will assume depth offensive line duties for the game.

