Bengals' Alex Redmond: Not playing Sunday
Redmond (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Redmond suffered the ankle injury Week 8 against the Rams and isn't ready to go coming out of the bye week. John Miller is a likely candidate to fill in at right guard for the Bengals.
