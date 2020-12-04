site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Alex Redmond: Out Week 13
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Redmond (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Redmond suffered the concussion during last week's loss to the Giants and will miss at least one game. He'll be unavailable until he fully clears the concussion protocol.
