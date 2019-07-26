Redmond (suspension) was placed on the PUP list Thursday with a shoulder injury, Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Redmond dealt with a torn labrum last season, but it's unclear if his current shoulder injury is related. The 24-year-old will miss the first four games of the season regardless of his injury status after being handed a suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

