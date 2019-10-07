Redmond returned to Cincinnati's 53-man roster Monday.

Redmond's roster exemption expired Monday, so the Bengals waived Greg Mabin to make room for him on the 53-man unit. The veteran is now eligible to suit up after serving his four-game suspension, and he could enter the starting lineup as early as Sunday's tilt against the Ravens.

