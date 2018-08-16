Bengals' Alex Redmond: Some first-team reps
Redmond has been sharing some first-team reps at right guard with Trey Hopkins, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
Both the right guard and right tackle positions are up for grabs for the Bengals. Hopkins is still listed as the starter on the depth chart, but Redmond got some playing time last year and the team likes his aggression.
