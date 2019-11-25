Redmond is believed to have suffered a torn biceps during warmups prior to Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Redmond is likely set to undergo further testing, and if he's indeed confirmed to have suffered a biceps tear he can be expected to hit injured reserve. It's an unfortunate blow for the 24-year-old, who already dealt with an ankle issue this season and played with both a torn labrum and a hamstring injury in 2018.