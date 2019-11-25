Coach Zac Taylor confirmed Redmond suffered a torn biceps during warmups of Sunday's game against the Steelers and is ruled out for the rest of the year, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Redmond started two games for the Bengals this year. There's no indication of a definite timeline, but Redmond should be ready for the 2020 campaign. The 24-year-old will be a restricted free agent in March.