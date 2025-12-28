Bengals' Amarius Mims: Exits game with shin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mims (shin) is Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Kelsey reports.
Mims is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Cody Ford has taken over at right tackle in Mims' stead.
