Mims (hand) is active for Saturday's game against the Steelers.
Mims injured his right hand during the Bengals' Week 17 overtime win over the Broncos. The issue isn't severe enough for him to be sidelined for Saturday's must-win game, and the rookie first-round pick will start at right tackle.
More News
-
Bengals' Amarius Mims: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Bengals' Amarius Mims: Uncertain to return Saturday•
-
Bengals' Amarius Mims: Good to go•
-
Bengals' Amarius Mims: Dealing with left ankle injury•
-
Bengals' Amarius Mims: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Bengals' Amarius Mims: Leaves with ankle injury•