Mims left Sunday's game against the Ravens with a knee injury, and his return is questionable.

Mims and the Bengals offensive line had a miserable day, getting shut out despite getting multiple drives into Ravens territory. They allowed Joe Burrow to get sacked thrice and get pressured on a good percentage of his drop backs. Mims is one of the better Bengals offensive linemen, so his potential absence would be damaging for the remnants of their lost season.

