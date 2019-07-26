Smith signed a contract with the Bengals on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith was originally drafted by Cincinnati in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. After that, the 32-year-old spent seven seasons with the team before bouncing around to Minnesota, Arizona, and Cincinnati again. Smith has started in 93 of the 110 games he's appeared in over his 10-year career.

