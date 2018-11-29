Smith is present at Bengals practice Thursday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Smith was cut by the Cardinals on Monday. Though the Bengals have yet to make an official announcement, it appears that Smith has already signed a contract with the team. The 31-year-old was originally drafted by the Bengals in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, and could realistically draw the start at left tackle Week 13 with Jake Fisher (back) and Cordy Glenn (back) both nursing injuries.

More News
Our Latest Stories