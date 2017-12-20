Bengals' Andre Smith: Placed on IR
The Bengals placed Smith (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Katherine Terrell os ESPN.com reports.
Smith, who's nursing a sprained knee, was injured on the last play of Sunday's loss to the Vikings, according to Lauren Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. He'll now finish the finish out the remainder of his one-year contract on IR. It's unclear what sort of market will await the soon-to-be 31-year-old.
