Smith (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Smith is managing a groin injury suffered Week 2 versus the 49ers. With Cordy Glenn (concussion) ruled out, John Jerry will likely draw the start at left tackle if Smith is unable to go.

