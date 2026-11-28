The Bengals activated from Iosivas (thumb) from injured reserve Saturday, but he is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Iosivas was a full practice participant in all three Week 12 sessions, and while he still has an injury designation, his activation from IR indicates that he is on the probable side of playing Sunday. His return would be timely, seeing as Tee Higgins popped up on Friday's injury report as a DNP due to a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable. Iosivas and Dohnte Meyers would see a bump in offensive snaps behind WR1 Ja'Marr Chase if Higgins is not cleared to play against New Orleans.