With Tee Higgins (concussion) out, Iosivas figures to continue to see an expanded role in the Bengals offense Thursday night against the Ravens.

In this past Sunday's loss to the Patriots, while Ja'Marr Chase was serving his one-game suspension, Iosivas logged an 83 percent snap share en route to catching four of his seven targets for a team-high 61 yards. Though Chase is back in the mix, Higgins' absence Thursday should allow Iosivas to remain a key component of Cincinnati's passing offense Week 13, with Mitchell Tinsley also available to see added snaps in the looming return of franchise QB Joe Burrow.