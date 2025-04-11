Iosivas said Thursday he's added roughly 15 pounds this offseason, bulking up to a weight of 220 as part of his workout regimen, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Iosivas officially weighed in at 205 pounds last season but said he usually played at nearer to 207, so his offseason transformation has already been drastic. The 2023 sixth-round pick said he aims to play between 215-220 pounds in 2025, saying "that'd be ideal because I really feel like I'm moving better and I'm faster and stronger." At 6-foot-3, Iosivas is already a dangerous target in the red zone, having scored six times on just 36 catches in 2024. If Iosivas' claim that his added size and strength hasn't negatively impacted his quickness translates to on-field activities, he'll be primed to enter Year 3 as significant ancillary complement to top wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, both of whom inked massive long-term deals with Cincinnati in March.