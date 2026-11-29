Iosivas (thumb) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

In his return to action, Iosivas -- along with Dohnte Meyers, Colbie Young and Mitchell Tinsley -- will have a chance to help fill the void at WR created by the absence of Tee Higgins (hamstring). With Higgins unavailable, Ja'Marr Chase should be busy, as usual, and TE Mike Gesicki could see added targets as well. In that context, Iosivas still profiles as a speculative play in Week 12 fantasy lineups, but there will be an opportunity for at least one of Cincinnati's complementary pass-catchers (including Iosivas) to see added production alongside Chase.