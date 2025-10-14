Iosivas had just one catch for five yards on four targets in the Week 6 loss to the Packers, with the three incompletions all coming on catchable balls.

So far the Bengals have resisted calls to replace Iosivas with Mitchell Tinsley or Jermaine Burton. Iosivas played 38 snaps last week and hasn't played fewer than 35 snaps in any week, whereas Tinsley was limited to 10 offensive snaps against the Brewers and Burton can't find the field at all.