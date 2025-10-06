Iosivas recorded five receptions on seven targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Lions.

Jake Browning took to the air 40 times as Cincinnati tried to fight back from a multi-score deficit for nearly the entire game, though Iosivas didn't wait until garbage time to produce. He drew a target on the team's first offensive possession and had three catches for 37 yards by halftime. He then went on to record a 30-yard reception -- the Bengals' second-longest play from scrimmage -- in the fourth quarter to cap his day. This was one of Iosivas' biggest roles in a meaningful game during his career, particularly with both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase healthy, though it's difficult to trust that continuing heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Packers.