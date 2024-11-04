Iosivas brought in his only target for a 10-yard touchdown in the Bengals' 41-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The second-year wideout recorded his fourth touchdown reception of the season on a 10-yard catch late in the second quarter. Iosivas was starting a second consecutive game with Tee Higgins (quadriceps) sidelined, but Sunday's scoring grab was his first reception on a modest five targets in the last three games. Therefore, even if Higgins remains sidelined for a Week 10 road matchup against the Ravens on Thursday night, Iosivas will remain a speculative fantasy option due to his minimal role.