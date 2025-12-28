Iosivas caught four of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 37-14 win over the Cardinals.

The third-year wideout finished second on the Bengals in targets behind ja'Marr Chase, although Iosivas was only fourth in receiving yards. Iosivas has struggled to make a consistent impact in 2025, but he'll head into a Week 18 tilt against the Browns needing six catches and 55 yards to set new career highs in those categories.