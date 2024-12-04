Iosivas caught three of four targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers.

Iosivas' touchdown in Week 13 was his fifth of the 2024 campaign, and the Bengals' No. 3 wideout has now recored 23 catches for 309 yards in the 12 games he's played this season. The second-year receiver found the end zone on a three-yard pass from Joe Burrow late in the fourth quarter to bring Cincinnati within one score, but ultimately the Bengals were not unable to get the job done. Iosivas remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes with such limited volume behind fellow receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals visit the Cowboys in Week 14.