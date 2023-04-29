The Bengals selected Iosivas in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 206th overall.

An Ivy League product out of Princeton, Iosivas is an interesting prospect. He has a track background and checks in at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds with low 4.4 speed and good leaping ability. Ivy League corners couldn't match up with him as he racked up 66 catches for 943 yards and seven scores in 2022. He'll need to prove that he's more than a speedster to stick at the next level, and landing in Cincinnati means he's starting his career way down the depth chart. To make matters worse for Iosivas, the Bengals also added wideout Charlie Jones earlier on Day 3.