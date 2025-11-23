Iosivas caught four of seven targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Patriots. He added five rushing yards on his lone carry.

While Tee Higgins (concussion) led Cincinnati with five catches, Iosivas paced the team in receiving yards and was on the other end of Joe Flacco's longest completion of the day at 19 yards. The team's passing game could look very different in Week 13 if Joe Burrow (toe) is ready to return and Ja'Marr Chase having served his one-game suspension, but Iosivas could still operate as the team's No. 2 wideout for a Thanksgiving clash with the Ravens if Higgins remains in the concussion protocol. Through 11 games this season, Iosivas has a 23-317-1 line on 42 targets.