Iosivas (knee) was a limited participant in the Bengals' practice Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Iosivas was able to return to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity after missing last week's loss to the Ravens due to a knee injury. With Tee Higgins (hamstring) missing practice once again, Iosivas could see an expanded role against Steelers if he ends up being able to play.