Iosivas had two catches for 10 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to the Browns. He ended the season with 33 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns, falling short of his 2024 production in all three categories.

Despite Iosivas playing every game and teammate Tee Higgins missing multiple games due to injury, Iosivas fell short of expectations this season, and not all of that was due to quarterback Joe Burrow missing eight games with a toe injury. The Bengals used fewer sets with wide receivers, but even that doesn't explain the drop-off for Iosivas, who actually played seven more offensive snaps than last season. Nonetheless, he's expected to return for another season as the Bengals' third receiver in 2026.