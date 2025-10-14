Iosivas recorded just one reception for five yards on four targets in Sunday's 27-18 loss to the Packers. three incompletions all coming on catchable balls.

Iosivas' output was disappointing, considering that the other three targets he didn't reel in appeared to be catchable balls. So far, the Bengals have resisted turning to Mitchell Tinsley or Jermaine Burton to replace Iosivas as their No. 3 wideout behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Iosivas hasn't played fewer than 35 snaps in any of the Bengals' six games to date, whereas Tinsley was limited to 10 offensive snaps against the Packers, and Burton has been a healthy inactive for every contest.