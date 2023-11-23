Iosivas (knee) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
After being limited Wednesday, Iosivas is now on track to be available Sunday against the Steelers. Assuming he's active, Iosivas would provide the Bengals with valuable depth at wideout Week 12, especially if Tee Higgins (hamstring) is unavailable this weekend.
