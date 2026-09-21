Iosivas caught his lone target for seven yards during the Bengals' 20-6 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Iosivas' lone target from Joe Burrow took place early in the third quarter and set up Evan McPherson to connect on a 51-yard field goal on the next play to put the Bengals up 10-3. Iosivas' 32 offensive snaps were third-most among wide receivers, but he is very clearly behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown and Mike Gesicki in the pecking order for passes from Burrow. Iosivas will take a 3-19-0 receiving line (on four targets) into the Bengals' Week 3 road clash against the Steelers on Sept. 27.