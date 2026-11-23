Iosivas (thumb) was downgraded to out for Monday's game against the Commanders, Mike Petraglia of CLNSCincy.com reports.

Iosivas will remain on injured reserve for at least one more week, after the Bengals had listed him as doubtful heading into Monday's contest following a trio of full practices from Thursday through Saturday. If the fourth-year wideout can turn in another full slate of practices in Week 12, he should have a better chance of being restored to the 53-man roster ahead of the Bengals' Nov. 29 matchup with the Saints.