Head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Iosivas is doing well in his recovery from left thumb surgery, and the Bengals will "continue to work through this week" to determine when the receiver might return from injured reserve, Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Cincinnati has yet to open Iosivas' 21-day practice window since he landed on IR on Sept. 26, so until that happens, the wideout's return to game action shouldn't be considered imminent. While Iosivas has been sidelined for the Bengals' past six games, Dohnte Meyers has been serving as the primary No. 3 wideout behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and tight end Mike Gesicki has also benefited from an expanded profile in the passing attack.