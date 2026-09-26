The Bengals placed Iosivas (thumb) on injured reserve Saturday.

Iosivas is having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb, necessitating his move to injured reserve. As such, he will not be allowed to play for at least the next four games, so the earliest Iosivas can return is Week 8 against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will continue to serve as the Bengals' top pass catchers, but in Iosivas absence, there are more offensive snaps available for rookie fourth-rounder Colbie Young, Dohnte Meyers and Ke'Shawn Williams.