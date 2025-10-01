Iosivas secured his lone target for 22 yards and rushed once for five yards in Monday's 28-3 loss to the Broncos.

Iosivas played 43 of the Bengals' 48 offensive snaps, behind Ja'Marr Chase (46) and ahead of Tee Higgins (40). The wideout's 90 percent snap share was a high mark so far this season. Through four games, Iosivas has recorded just two catches for 34 yards on six targets. Despite his increase in playing time, the third-year receiver should remain far off the fantasy radar on a struggling offense with quarterback Jake Browning at the helm. Next up for the Bengals is a matchup against the Lions in Week 5.