Iosivas brought in five of seven targets for 66 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for four yards in the Bengals' 47-42 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Iosivas tied a season high in receptions and targets while generating his second-best receiving yardage tally of the campaign. The third-year wideout also recorded his first touchdown of the season at a key moment, making a nine-yard scoring grab with just under a minute remaining to complete a rally from a 41-27 fourth-quarter deficit. Iosivas remains a clear tertiary option behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the Bengals' air attack, but given how prolific Joe Flacco has proven to be in Zac Taylor's offense and Cincinnati's league-worst defense, he retains deep-league fantasy appeal for the time being.