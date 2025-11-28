Iosivas brought in one of two targets for a 29-yard touchdown in the Bengals' 32-14 win over the Ravens on Thursday night.

Iosivas was due for added opportunity in Joe Burrow's return from a nine-game absence due to a toe injury, as Tee Higgins was sidelined due to a concussion. However, the third-year pro surprisingly was out-targeted by No. 3 receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who drew nine looks from Burrow, albeit while turning just two of them into receptions. Nevertheless, Iosivas made excellent use of his one catch, recording his second touchdown of the campaign late in the third quarter to extend a 19-14 lead for the Bengals. Iosivas may have some serious competition for No. 3 receiver snaps from Tinsley in a Week 14 road matchup against the Bills, a game Higgins should have a good chance of being active for.