Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: Records TD on only catch
Iosivas brought in one of two targets for a 29-yard touchdown in the Bengals' 32-14 win over the Ravens on Thursday night.
Iosivas was due for added opportunity in Joe Burrow's return from a nine-game absence due to a toe injury, as Tee Higgins was sidelined due to a concussion. However, the third-year pro surprisingly was out-targeted by No. 3 receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who drew nine looks from Burrow, albeit while turning just two of them into receptions. Nevertheless, Iosivas made excellent use of his one catch, recording his second touchdown of the campaign late in the third quarter to extend a 19-14 lead for the Bengals. Iosivas may have some serious competition for No. 3 receiver snaps from Tinsley in a Week 14 road matchup against the Bills, a game Higgins should have a good chance of being active for.
More News
-
Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: Added opportunities on tap again•
-
Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: Leading receiver in Week 12 loss•
-
Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: Bigger role on tap•
-
Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: Productive effort in win•
-
Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: Blanked by Jets•
-
Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: One big catch•