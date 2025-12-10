Iosivas caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 39-34 loss to the Bills.

Iosivas was unable to get much going with his limited opportunities Sunday, as the veteran wideout played 65 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps against the Bills. Looking ahead to Week 15, however, the third-year wideout could be in line to see added snaps behind No. 1 wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with Tee Higgins in concussion protocol. If Higgins is sidelined in Week 15, Iosivas would be a candidate to see an uptick in targets in a home matchup against the Ravens.