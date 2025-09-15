Iosivas caught one pass for 12 yards on five targets in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars.

Iosivas was more involved this week than in Week 1, but it's still been a battle for him to find the field, particularly with the Bengals running more plays with two tight ends on the field. Though his final stat line wasn't impressive, Iosivas drew a critical pass-interference penalty on Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter on a 4th-and-5 play in the fourth quarter to extend the Bengals' eventual game-winning drive.