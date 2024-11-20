Iosivas caught all three of his targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

Iosivas saw his playing time take a hit Sunday with the return of Tee Higgins to the lineup, but the second-year wideout recorded his highest yardage total since Week 3. Though Iosivas has shown flashes this season, his role as the No. 3 wide receiver with both Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins healthy will limit his potential for consistent fantasy production. The Princeton product would be best left out of fantasy lineups when the Bengals return from their Week 12 bye to face the Steelers in Week 13.