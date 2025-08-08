Iosivas wasn't targeted during Thursday's preseason game at Philadelphia, but he played 11 of 15 snaps with the first-team offense, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Ja'Marr Chase took all 15 snaps, with Higgins and Iosivas getting 11 apiece and Charlie Jones chipping in for three. Noticeably absent was 2024 third-round pick Jermaine Burton, who is said to be doing much better this summer after making a poor impression last year. In any case, Iosivas picked up where he left off last year, having finished 2024 with 61 targets despite ranking 11th among wideouts in routes run (51). The Bengals could still give Burton, Jones or someone else a shot in the No. 3 WR role at some point.