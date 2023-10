Iosivas caught his only target Sunday for a two-yard touchdown in the Bengals' win over the Niners.

Iosivas managed only 10 snaps with Tee Higgins close to being back at full capacity, but he's at least made an impact the last two weeks. Both of his scores have come on plays where Joe Burrow was able to buy time and have a "free play" due to a penalty on the defense, for what it's worth.