Iosivas played eight of the Bengals' 54 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks, reeling in his lone target for a three-yard touchdown.

Though he saw 16 fewer snaps than he did a week earlier in Arizona with Tee Higgins (rib) returning from a one-game absence, Iosivas was able to cash in with his first career touchdown. The rookie sixth-round pick out of Princeton is a fixture on special teams and should continue to avoid the inactive list, but his opportunities on offense are likely to be limited moving forward while Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin are all healthy.