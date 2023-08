Iosivas caught three of six targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 21-19 preseason loss to Washington.

The rookie sixth-round pick played with the second- and third-string offenses on a night where the Bengals rested all their starters, scoring the team's first touchdown before playing into the second half. Iosivas seems to be headed for a spot on the Week 1 roster, though he might be limited to special teams if he even plays at all.