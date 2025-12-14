default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Iosivas didn't catch a pass against the Ravens and was targeted only once in the loss.

This was a hugely disappointing effort considering that the Bengals were playing without Tee Higgins (concussion). The Ravens' pass rush wreaked havoc against quarterback Joe Burrow, and Burrow targeted Ja'Marr Chase nearly every time he dropped back.

More News