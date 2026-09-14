Iosivas caught two passes on three targets for 12 yards during the Bengals' 33-27 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Iosivas played 39 of 64 snaps on offense, third-most among Bengals wide receivers behind Ja'Marr Chase (60) and Tee Higgins (46), though it was tight end Mike Gesicki's 5-78-1 receiving line that led all Cincinnati pass catchers. Iosivas is firmly entrenched as the Bengals' WR3, though he's unlikely to see many targets from Joe Burrow while Chase, Higgins, Gesicki and running back Chase Brown are on the field. Up next is a Week 2 clash against the Steelers on Sept. 27.