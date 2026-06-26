Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: To remain No. 3 WR this season

Iosivas remains in line to work as the Bengals' No. 3 wide receiver this coming season, John Sheeran of A to Z Sports reports.

As Sheeran notes, Iosivas does most of his work out of the slot while working alongside the team's top WR duo, Ja'Marr Chaseand Tee Higgins. In that context during the 2025 regular season, Iosivas recorded 33 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. Assuming Chase and Higgins stay healthy, Iosivas has modest fantasy appeal out of the gate in 2026, but if injuries hit, he could enter the weekly lineup equation in Cincinnati's Joe Burrow-led passing attack.