Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: To remain No. 3 WR this season

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Iosivas remains in line to work as the Bengals' No. 3 wide receiver this coming season, John Sheeran of A to Z Sports reports.

As Sheeran notes, Iosivas does most of his work out of the slot while working alongside the team's top WR duo, Ja'Marr Chaseand Tee Higgins. In that context during the 2025 regular season, Iosivas recorded 33 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. Assuming Chase and Higgins stay healthy, Iosivas has modest fantasy appeal out of the gate in 2026, but if injuries hit, he could enter the weekly lineup equation in Cincinnati's Joe Burrow-led passing attack.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!