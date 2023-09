Iosivas went untargeted on his two snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Ravens.

Through his first two NFL games, the rookie sixth-round pick out of Princeton has logged just three snaps on offense compared to 40 on special teams. While the starting wideout trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are all healthy, Iosivas likely won't be in store for many opportunities on offense during his inaugural NFL campaign.