Billings (leg) was not listed on the Bengals' injury report Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Billings suffered the injury on the first defensive possession of Sunday's loss to the Vikings, but still played 38 of 65 snaps on the afternoon. The leg injury appears to have been minor and should not play a factor in the 27-year-old's availability for Week 16.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories